Major General Guillermo Eleazar will be the fourth highest official of the Philippine National Police ( PNP) as he becomes chief of the Directorial Staff on Saturday.

According to a text message to reporters from Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, Eleazar's new designation will take effect October 12.

Eleazar heads the National Capital Region Police Office. Replacing Eleazar is Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas. the Central Viasyas regional director.

The PNP has yet to decide on Sinas' replacement.

The movement is due to the retirement of Police Lieutenant General Fernando Mendez Jr, the Deputy Chief for Administration, the second highest rank in the PNP

Mendez will be replaced by Police Lieutenant General Francisco Archie Gamboa.

Police Lieutenant General Camilo Pancratius Cascolan will be the new Deputy Chief for Operations, the third highest rank in the PNP.

These three generals are considered front runners to replace Police General Oscar Albayalde, who will be retiring as PNP chief on November 8. Ella Dionisio/DMS