The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday denied that Police General Oscar Albayalde resigned, its spokesman said in a statement.

"The PNP dispels the rumor circulating in social media that the PNP chief, Police General Oscar Albayalde has resigned from his post," said Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac.

This came after a text message circulated that Albayalde quit his post following revelations during Senate hearings.

Banac reiterated Albayalde's statement he will leave his fate to President Rodrigo Duterte.

"He is ready to turn over his post to anyone selected by the President to lead the PNP," he said.

Banac said the PNP chief vehemently denies calling then Colonel (Rudy) Lacadin, then deputy of General (Benjamin) Magalong in CIDG (Criminal Investigation and Detection Group), about the investigation into the 2013 Pampanga drug raid.

"The PNP Chief reiterates Lacadin was never a friend, just a franchisee of their water refilling business way back in 2011," said Banac.

During Wednesday's hearing, following Magalong's order to speak, Lacadin disclosed receiving a call from Albayalde asking abou the investigation on 2013 Pampanga drug raid.

The former provincial director of Central Luzon said Albayalde told him he only benefitted "a little" from the drug raid.

The PNP chief questioned the timing of Lacadin's statement.

“I question the timing of this attack and smear campaign against me. Until now, despite the Senate hearings conducted, no hard evidence was ever presented showing that I was involved in that drug raid in Pampanga in 2013," Albayalde said.

"All statements made remain allegations, insinuations, and unsubstantiated," he said.

Albayalde said Lacadin will have his day in court.

"Lacadin has a lot of explaining to do and he will have his day in court," he said.

“All those police officials ganging up on me have ill motives against me and obviously all worked with the previous administration," Albayalde added. Ella Dionisio/DMS