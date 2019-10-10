Malacañang downplayed on Wednesday the latest survey, showing a drop on President Rodrigo Duterte's satisfaction rating.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the results of the Third Quarter Survey conducted by Social Weather Stations (SWS) showing 78%, or +65, of adult Filipinos, expressing satisfaction with the performance of the President as the country's Chief Executive was "insignificant."

"Considering the national sampling error margin at plus/minus 2.3%, we consider the dip in satisfaction, which stood at 80%, or +68, last June 2019 as insignificant. In fact, the independent pollster classified PRRD's June and September ratings as 'very good'," he said.

He noted if Duterte would be asked regarding the latest survey result, the President would simply shrug it off, saying he was not interested in any popularity contest relative to his governance because with or without a soaring satisfaction rating, he is unaffected and would just continue to do his constitutional task of serving and protecting the people even at the loss of his life, liberty and honor.

"It is indisputable that the Filipino people remain enamoured with President Duterte, as well as in his policies and actions of governance, to the consternation and envy of his incorrigible critics and detractors," said Panelo, who is also the chief presidential legal counsel.

"As payback to our people's outpour of affection to PRRD, the Office of the President calls on everyone in the bureaucracy to remain tireless and hardworking in the service of the nation as we continue to build President Duterte's legacy of building a nation where Filipinos are comfortable, safe and secure," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS