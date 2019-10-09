The Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) resumed partial operations on Tuesday.

Trips from the Cubao Station to Recto Station started at 6 am. The Light Rail Transit Administration Authority (LRTA) announced that the last train trip from Cubao will be 8:30 pm and 9 pm from Recto.

"Thorough safety checks have been completed, and the signaling, telecommunications, power supply systems, tracks, and the trans for these stations have been cleared and are in normal condition. Hence, we are now ready to serve the riding public, " said LRTA Administrator Reynaldo Berroya.

On Monday, the expected partial train operations were put off due to safety concerns. LRT-2 stations in Katipunan, Anonas, and Santolan will remain unavailable for commuters for up to nine months after fire struck two rectifier substations last week.

Point-to-point buses were deployed to ferry bring passengers at Masinag, Emerald and Santolan Stations to and from Legarda Station.

LRTA also added 40 modernized public utility vehicles to load passengers from Santolan to Legarda. A bus service loop was also made available at Santolan, Katipunan, and Anonas Stations.

According to LRTA, the buses and public utility vehicles will be available daily from 5:30 am to 9 pm with a flat rate of P15 from Santolan going Cubao and P25 from Masinag to Legarda.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Department of Transportation (DOTr) provided free bus rides from Santolan to Cubao.

Popular ride-hailing app Angkas also aided affected commuters by offering free rides. In a statement, Angkas announced it will serve from Tuesday to Thursday starting 8 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 7 pm.

Angkas said it will be available from Santolan to Legarda and vice versa; Legarda to Recto and any schools located at the university belt, vice versa; and Cubao station to Masinag, Emerald, Katipunan, and Anonas. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS