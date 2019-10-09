The Sandiganbayan Second Division junked a one billion peso ill-gotten wealth case against the Marcoses.

In a 30-page decision dated September 25, but released Tuesday, the Sandiganbayan dismissed the civil case filed by the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) against former President Ferdinand Marcos, Imelda Marcos and Bienvenido Tantoco.

The case, according to the decision was dismissed for "insufficiency of evidence."

"Evidently, the plaintiff Republic failed to prove by preponderance of evidence that the defendants by themselves, or in conspiracy with defendants Marcoses, obtained ill-gotten wealth," the ruling on Civil Case 0008 read.

"Wherefore, in view of the foregoing, the subject Expanded Complaint for Reconveyance, Reversion, Accounting, Restitution and Damages is dismissed for insufficiency of evidence," it added.

The PCGG filed the civil suit against the Marcoses and Tantocos for allegedly amassing illegal assets amounting to P1.052 billion in the "Expanded Complaint" filed on March 18, 1988.

The government previously lost to a P102 billion ill-gotten wealth case against the Marcoses and their cronies last August 5 due to lack of evidence.

“The plaintiff miserably failed to adduce evidence to hold defendants Ferdinand E. Marcos and Imelda R. Marcos liable. It saddens the court that it took more than 30 years before this case is submitted for decision and yet, the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence to sustain any of the causes of action,” the 60-page decision for Civil Case 0034 read.

Senator Imee Marcos said she will not give further comment.

"Actually, I don't know. I will read the decision first. I am just really thankful that after a long time and countless cases, there was no evidence found. So after all these years, it's taken what, thirty plus years to prove our innocence," she said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS