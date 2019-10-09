The head of the Manila Police District (MPD) on Monday denied he was assigned as the new chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

In a statement, MPD chief Brigadier General Vicente Danao Jr called this "fake news".

"I would like to inform our media friends that what has been circulating in the news as NCRPO/ CPNP (chief Philippine National Police), etc... are all fake news,'' said Danao

"Nonetheless, I am overwhelmed that I am considered in the shortist to become one," he added.

The MPD chief urged the public to just wait for the appointing authority who will decide on who will be the next in line.

"For the meantime, let us maintain our collaboration, cooperation & continue working for the good of our constituents," said Danao.

Danao was previous police chief of Davao City.

The current NCRPO chief, Major General Guillermo Eleazar, is one of the police generals rumored to be the next PNP chief.

However, the PNP said President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to find the new successor of Police General Oscar Albayalde who will be retiring on November 8. Ella Dionisio/DMS