President Rodrigo Duterte will choose the next Philippine National Police ( PNP) chief based on competence and honesty.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said these were the qualifications that Duterte would consider to replace embattled PNP chief General Oscar Albayalde who is set to retire on November 8.

"Competence, honest - those are always his (Duterte's) qualifications," he said when asked of the qualifications of the next PNP chief.

If one is honest, he said it means the person is not corrupt and not facing any case involving irregularity.

Albayalde is currently being dragged into the so-called ninja cops, who were involved in the "recycling" of seized illegal drugs in 2013. The PNP chief denied allegation that he is a protector of the ninja cops.

The Department of Interior and Local Government is currently conducting an investigation against ninja cops, including Albayalde.

Duterte earlier said he should be cautious in selecting the new PNP chief to avoid any problem.

Asked if the Palace shares Albayalde's statement that after Duterte's statement that those allegedly involved in illegal drugs were not generals and therefore should move on from the ninja cops issue, Panelo said, "As far as Malacañang is concerned, there is an ongoing investigation as instructed by the President." Celerina Monte/DMS