The head of the Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Monday thanked President Rodrigo Duterte for his trust and confidence in him amid issues surrounding the organization.

“The president has spoken. We assure the public that the Philippine National Police remains relentless in the national campaign against crime, illegal drugs and rogue cops,” Police General Oscar Albayalde told reporters in Camp Vicente Lim in Calamba, Laguna.

Albayalde thanked the president and Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano for allowing him the opportunity to be heard in a proper probe body.

“With their assurance of impartiality and due process, I am ready to face investigation to once and for all clear my name and spare the PNP from further embarrassment and unwanted public opinion created by these internal and external political machinations,” he said.

On Sunday, during his arrival speech, Duterte said he should have removed the PNP chief if he does not trust him anymore.

Duterte ordered Ano to conduct an investigation after Albayalde was rumored to be a “protector” of so-called ninja cops who are involved in illegal drugs during a Senate executive session. Albayalde attended the inquiry two times.

Duterte asked those who accused the PNP chief to give him proof of his alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

Albayalde said he is also grateful to Duterte for clarifying there are no active police generals included in the ''ninja cops'' list.

“I am grateful as well to the clarification by President Duterte himself that there are no active service police generals involved in the drug controversy,” he said.

“In response to the President Duterte's continued trust and confidence on my leadership of the PNP, let me express my deepest gratitude even as I profess my continued faithful service to our country and people,” he added.

The PNP chief said he directed the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management ( DIDM) to take the lead in reviewing the administrative cases involving the so-called ninja cops in coordination with the PNP-Internal Affairs Service to initiate possible summary dismissal proceedings against these personnel.

Last week, PNP said the 13 alleged ninja cops involved in the anomalous 2013 Pampanga drug raid are in floating status as investigation is underway against them.

“To complement this effort, the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management has been given specific instructions to ensure that all personnel involved will remain accounted for at the Administrative and Holding Units to ensure their availability to face investigation,” said Albayalde.

He said “no stone will be left unturned and there will be no sacred cows in this investigation”.

Albayalde also serve noticed to all PNP units and personnel to cooperate with the Department of Justice for the reopening or review of the case, as well as the inquiry by the different PNP investigating bodies by making available all necessary records that will be required, including testimonies of personnel.

With his remaining 30 days as the chief PNP, Albayalde said he is ready to relinquish his post to whoever will be appointed by Duterte.

“The situation calls for the entire PNP to close ranks and remain united and strong to squarely face this divisive condition,” he said.

Albayalde who is set to retire on November 8 is facing controversies over the said drug raid in Pampanga when he was acting provincial director in 2013. Ella Dionisio/DMS