Partial operations of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) from Cubao to Recto will push through on Tuesday.

"LRT 2 will implement partial operations Tuesday 08 October 2019 (Cubao-Recto). First train 6:00 am, last train from Cubao 8:30 pm, and last train from Recto 9:30 pm" Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) spokesperson Hernando Cabrera announced Monday.

The statement came after planned partial operations were put off on Monday due to safety issues.

"We did our best but due to the complexity of the problem, we were not able to complete the test runs and safety checks of the telecommunication system today," LRTA Administrator Reynaldo Berroya said in a statement.

"We cannot compromise the safety of everyone so we need to thoroughly check the integrity and stability of LRT-2 structures and equipment before we resume operations," he added.

The 16.7 kilometer LRT-2 line, which runs from Recto to Santolan has an average daily ridership of 200,00o, said Cabrera in a separate Viber message.

Last Thursday, two rectifier substations of the LRT-2 caught fire in the Katipunan station. This caused the suspension of operations for Santolan, Katipunan, and Anonas for nine months. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS