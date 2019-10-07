President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday said he wants to attend the enthronement ritual of new Japanese Emperor Naruhito.

“Just my personal feeling, my sentiment that I should be there even just for a half a day," the President told reporters in Davao City when asked if he would attend the enthronement ceremony of the Emperor set on October 22.

Duterte said he wants to visit Tokyo for the event since Japan is one of the countries providing support for the Philippines.

But he said if he would push with the trip, he would just have a "lean" delegation.

“Since I’m the only one invited, I will not bring a lot (of officials). There’s nothing to discuss there except to be a witness to the enthronement of the new Emperor,” he said.

Last month, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that Duterte might just send a representative when the new Emperor proclaims his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne on October 22.

"He (Duterte) said he has so many works to do. He might be just sending somebody there," he said.

Succeeding his father Emperor Emeritus Akihito, who abdicated on April 30, Emperor Naruhito assumed the Imperial throne on May 1, which signalled the Reiwa era.

Duterte's last trip to Japan was in May this year where he attended a Nikkei forum. Ella Dionisio/DMS