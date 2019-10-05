A suspected leader of the criminal group in Laguna and his cohorts were killed as they resisted arrest from authorities serving a warrant in Cagayan de Oro Thursday evening.

The Caraga regional police office said killed was Marvin Fajardo of Tanauan City, Batangas and two of his men.

He is the leader of the Fajardo criminal group and included in Calabarzon Police list of high value target, Caraga police said.

The group is involved in gun for hire, illegal drugs and robbery extortion activities operating in Batangas City, Laguna, NCR and other nearby provinces in Luzon, police added.

The police operation was conducted inside a subdivision in Cagayan de Oro City around 6:45 pm to implement a warrant of arrest against Fajardo.

Fajardo's warrant of arrest concerns direct assault and authorities conducted a one-month intelligence surveillance against Fajardo and his men who were hiding in Cagayan de Oro City.

Fajardo and his men opened fire at authorities serving the arrest warrant, prompting police to engage them in a gunfight.

Recovered were assorted firearms, identification cards, gadgets and other personal belongings. Ella Dionisio/DMS