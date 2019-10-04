Three soldiers died while one was injured in a vehicular accident in Agusan Del Sur last Tuesday, a military spokesman said Thursday.

Lt. Col. Ezra Balagtey, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Eastern Mindanao Command spokesman, said based on initial report the mishap occurred in the vicinity of the national highway in Brgy New Leyte, Prosperidad, Agusan Del Sur around 1:45 pm.

Balagtey said the accident involved a Starex Van driven by certain Jaime Lao and Toyota Fortuner driven by Cpl. Eldryn Mendoza.

He said other passengers on board the Toyota Fortuner with Mendoza include 1Lt. Robert Ching, 2Lt. Mary Joy Salentes and PFC Arden Sumpio, all personnel of 3rd Special Forces Battalion of the Philippine Army.

Balagtey said Sumpio died on the spot while Salentes and Mendoza were declared dead on arrival by a hospital physician.

He said Ching was injured because of the accident. Robina Asido/DMS