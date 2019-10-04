LRT-2 will not be able to resume operations Friday, a spokesman of the Light Trail Transit Authority (LRTA) said in his Twitter account late Thursday.

''Based on latest report from LRTA engineering and safety units, LRT 2 will no longer be able to resume full or partial line operations today and tomorrow, October 4,'' said Hernando Cabrera.

''Several technical and safety concerns prevent resumption of any passenger operations,'' added Cabrera.

It was the second incident affecting the LRTA Thursday. At 7 am, the LRT-1 line stopped operations at the Roosevelt and Balintawak stations for almost seven hours due to ''mechanical issues''.

In an interview earlier at dzBB, Cabrera explained that the Katipunan station caught fire after the rectifier substation 5 tripped.

The incident resulted in temporary loss of power and limited train operations.

"The rectifier is like a transformer. It can also be compared to a power surge protector. Its purpose is to regulate our power supply," Cabrera said.

"Since there's no power supply in that area, technically the whole line will suspend operations because the trains will get stranded at that stretch," he added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS