"I'm tired of explaining."

This is what Police General Oscar Albayalde told reporters after the Senate hearing where the issue on "ninja cops" is being investigated.

"I could not argue anymore. They have already their own decision, we cannot change the mind of some people," said the chief of the Philippine National Police ( PNP).

Albayalde is being investigated after the issue on 2013 drug raid while he was still the provincial director was revived after Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong disclosed it during an executive session.

Albayalde said he is not aware of updates in the investigation in 2014 since he was relieved as Pampanga police director for command responsibility.

He was placed on hot seat after Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency ( PDEA( Director General Aaron Aquino admitted Albayalde called him to intervene on the implementation of dismissal order of the 13 cops involved in the drug raid.

"He changed his statement again but it's up to him... He talked with Senator (Richard) Gordon and I don't know what they have talked about, seemingly, they have to coordinate first before changing the statement," he said.

During Tuesday's hearing, Aquino denied Albayalde called him asking a favor to hold the dismissal of the cops. He only said the PNP chief, who was then Metro Manila police director, at that time asked for the status.

Albayalde said there is nothing wrong in calling him since they are all commanders. He added he is just asking for the status of the cops since the family of the policemen is also asking him.

Earlier, it was disclosed the 13 cops involved was administratively held at Pampanga Provincial Police Office before they were sent to Mindanao.

Despite calling, Albayalde said he did not influence the decision of Aquino who admitted not being interested in the case because of the "war on drugs".

"I think it's very clear that nothing has changed in the decision," he said.

"What I appreciate there- when asked if he give me a favor, he said no," said Albayalde.

The PNP chief said he never covered up for his men and only based his knowledge on the case on the spot report given to him.

"We do not cover up anybody," he said citing their intensified internal cleansing.

Albayalde expressed disappointment as it seems the senators does not want to hear his side.

"If they don't want to hear or listen, then we cannot do anything," said Albayalde.

Albayalde has been repeatedly mentioning the PNP internal cleansing during the hearings and how they feel as the allegations of ninja cops show they are not doing anything.

"It's a battle of perception... I'm tired of explaining," he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS