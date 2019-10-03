Twenty days after the ambush on former Congressman Amado Espino Jr, authorities filed two counts of murder and four counts of frustrated murder against 22 suspects.

According to Police Brigadier General Joel Orduña, Ilocos Region director, they referred the case against 12 identified suspects and 10 John Does which includes the masterminds before the prosecutors office of San Carlos City on October 1.

Orduña said the identification and filing of cases against the suspects is a breakthrough to probers from the Pangasinan Provincial Police Office.

"This development is just the start of an even stringent campaign against criminality in the province so that the sacrifice of Police Staff Sergeant Richard Esguerra shall not rest in vain but will serve as an inspiration to all men and women of Pangasinan PPO to serve with passion and utmost dedication," he said.

Espino, with his police escort were ambushed along San Carlos City last September 11 which resulted in the death of one of his security and his driver. Ella Dionisio/DMS