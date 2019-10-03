The head of the Philippine National Police ( PNP) dared Baguio City mayor Benjamin Magalong to show proof he acquired a sports utility vehicle (SUV) when he was still acting provincial director of Pampanga Provincial Police Office.

"If there is a vehicle, is there a photo that can tell what kind of vehicle I have?" Police General Oscar Albayalde said in a radio interview on Wednesday.

"It's so easy to accuse someone," he added.

Albayalde reiterated having a pick-up truck which he brought from a neighbor as his first car.

"Everybody (in Pampanga) can attest... these are all accusations," he said.

During Tuesday's Senate hearing, Magalong, former director of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), alleged Albayalde also benefitted from drug operations by his men on 2013 in Pampanga.

The mayor said then PNP chief Alan Purisima told him Albayalde is one of those who have SUVs.

Magalong also accused Albayalde of intervening in the case of his 13 cops involved in the anomalous drug raid.

After Purisima ordered Magalong to investigate the drug raid, he former regional director order for the dismissal of the cops but turned out they were only demoted.

"We are talking of 2014-2016. What is my position? I'm on floating (status). They are the ones in position, what did they do? Why are passing the buck to me?" Albayalde asked.

During the timeline, Magalong was director of Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Aaron Aquino is the Central Luzon regional director.

Aquino said Albayalde called him to check on the status of the cops.

"They want to show that I influenced. How can I when I'm only one star and General Aquino is my upperclass," he said.

Albayalde then pointed out the actions of Magalong.

"Very good example of influence... you watched the Senate hearing right? When Mayor Magalong he took words from the mouth of DG Aquino and he was forced to say it," he said.

"That is the best example of influencing an underclassman to speak," Albayalde added.

He then asked Magalong if they have an airtight case, "why it was dismissed?"

"The case was dismissed. Then why he did not follow up at the Department of Justice when he has all the power and influence," said Albayalde.

In a TV interview, Albayalde disclosed that Magalong called him some time from 2006 to 2010 and asked for a favor.

"One time he called for a little favor and now he is saying that a call is a bad thing," he said.

He did not mentioned what kind of favor it was but he admitted that he obeyed Magalong.

On the issue of selective cleansing after one of the cops involved in the drug raid was allegedly promoted, Albayalde clarified he cannot become a chief of police because he has a rank of police major.

"I asked him and he explained the COP ( chief of police) (in Cavite) was removed and they are still waiting for the mayor to choose his own COP," he said.

"He is demoted, he cannot be a COP... so how can you say this people are being favored?" he added.

Asked again if all the accusations are related to his retirement, Albayalde just said may be Magalong wants the new chief PNP to immediately take over.

"Probably he has an ambition during his time that he did not achieve... or he has someone to be the chief PNP and they are rushing," he said.

Albayalde believed this is only one way to attack the government's war on drugs.

"There is something bigger than internal politics... it should be checked on wby Mayor Magalong is acting that way," he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS