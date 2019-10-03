President Rodrigo Duterte has acknowledged hazing could not be eliminated.

Duterte, who is a member of a fraternity and underwent hazing when he was a student, described the initiation rites as "permanent insanity."

"You really cannot eliminate that. Unless you ban fraternity for all time. Make it a criminal offense by joining a fraternity. But that would raise so many constitutional issues," he said.

"You really cannot stop it," Duterte added.

The issue on hazing cropped up after the death of a cadet at the Philippine Military Academy.

An individual who was allegedly involved in such initiation rites at the University of the Philippines was found dead, and a student in Laguna was hospitalized also due to hazing.

While it is difficult to stop hazing, Duterte warned that those involved in such activity, which would result to the death of an individual, would face the consequences.

"You know, there are rules to follow. You break the rules, you go to jail. It's like that. Or you die. Those are simple matters in life," he added.

Duterte has admitted he was hospitalized for three days due to "massive hematoma" when he underwent hazing. Celerina Monte/DMS