Government troops seized smuggled cigarettes from Indonesia off the waters of Zamboanga last Saturday, a military spokesman said Tuesday.

Major Arvin Encinas, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said naval troops seized 100 cases of smuggled cigarettes from a watercraft intercepted off the waters of Zamboanga on September 28.

"Troops intercepted MV Champion carrying cigarettes smuggled from Indonesia and transported to Sulu through a pre-arranged watercraft at 8:50 pm on Saturday," he said.

Encinas said the smuggled items which include Fort, Astro, Bravo, and Canon Menthol cigarettes had no internal revenue stamps, violating Section 6 of Republic Act No. 8240 and the Customs Law.

"Owned by Elvison Judaini, MV Champion is operated by a certain Boy and two other crew members, Azmil Bin Jerry and Kadil Al-Amin Jilhano," he said.

"MV Champion is presently held at Ensign Majini Pier in Bagong Calarian prior its turnover to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition," he added.

Rear Admiral Erick Kagaoan, commander of Naval Forces Western Mindanao, said the "troops sustained their maritime interdictions and other operations to curb and pre-empt smuggling and other illegal activities in the operational area."

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Western Mindanao Command chief, assures the military will not tolerate illegal activities within the area.

"We are compelled to bolster our naval operations to end illegal activities and lawlessness in the area,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS