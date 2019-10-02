Police General Oscar Albayalde on Tuesday said there is no need for him to go on a leave of absence after being involved with "ninja cops".

"Why should I go on leave of absence?" the chief of the Philippine National Police ( PNP) asked adding the Department of Justice can review the case without him doing it.

Albayalde clarified he is not involved in the case.

"I'm not one of the accused that's why I don't know why they are (insisting that I am)," he said.

"Let's just wait for the DOJ finding... let's respect their review," Albayalde added.

Albayalde said the motive is suspicious.

"If you look on how (things are going), I really don't know what is the motive behind here," he said.

The PNP chief also said there is something wrong with former Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) director and now Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong's style of leadership.

"You as a commander, you put responsibility to your commanders also on the ground," he said.

Albayalde said every statement of Magalong is hearsay.

"He is not even there physically," he said.

During the hearing Albayalde questioned Magalong why he did not dismiss the allegedly involved cops.

As a former intelligence officer, Magalong said it's usual practice you will inform your commander once the operation is a success.

"Sometimes I say to my boss once it's already accomplished. I was also a operative once that's why I understand," he said.

Albayalde said only the DOJ can say if the 13 alleged ninja cops really committed "agaw bato" or drug recycling.

The PNP chief was relieved as the provincial director of Pampanga Provincial Office after the anomalous drug operation of his men last November 2013.

Albayalde said the issue being thrown at him now may be involved with his retirement.

"Probably it involves my retirement or whoever wants to be the next chief of PNP," he said.

As investigation is ongoing, Albayalde said the 13 cops will be under their watch.

"We'll talk among the oversight committee. They will decide," he said.

Asked for his message to Mayor Magalong, the chief PNP only said "God Bless". Ella Dionisio/DMS