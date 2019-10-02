Senator Christopher ''Bong'' Go on Tuesday said President Rodrigo Duterte will order the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to investigate the 2013 Pampanga drug raid where the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief is being involved.

In a speech during the Senate hearing on alleged "ninja cops" involved in illegal drugs, Go assured the PNP that Duterte still fully supports them.

"The president has a big trust with the PNP because the fight against illegal drugs and criminality will not be successful without the help of our police," Go said.

"After the conclusion of this hearing, the president might task the DILG to investigate and get to the bottom ( of this). The truth must come out," he said.

Go also lauded PNP's internal cleansing program but urged them to remove all scalwags and corrupt cops to keep the public's respect.

"Continue on your internal cleansing program but don't cover up. Your efforts will be useless and the respect you gained," said Go.

"We saw that the public's respect is now returning," he said.

Go said despite the doubling in their salary, there will still be cops who will not be contented.

"These (officers) should be removed," Go said.

At the end of his speech, Go said he filed Senate Bill 393 which will provide legal assistance to any officer and enlisted personnel.

The PNP, especially its chief Police General Oscar Albayalde are in hot water after the revelation of two former police officials that there are still cops involved in illegal drugs. Ella Dionisio/DMS