Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Marivel Sacendocillo warned that sanctions will be imposed on non-complying local government unites (LGUs).

On Monday, Sacedoncillo said all LGUs that failed to comply with the Department of Interior and Local Government's ( DILG) 60-day period for road clearing operations will face sanctions, including possible suspension of the city mayor.

"If they will fail, the first action would be for the (DILG) secretary to write local chief executive a love letter (show cause order) to explain why (the local government) was not able to comply," said Sacendocillo.

Sacedoncillo said if the DILG will discover cases of LGUs deliberately failing to comply, the department will conduct further fact-finding examination.

"Further fact-finding can be done and if there is sufficient evidence for filing cases against them, then it can be done," she said.

"It can lead to other administrative sanctions, like suspension," she added.

Sacendocillo said if barangay officials fail to maintain obstruction-free streets after the 60-day period, they will be liable for penalties.

"This work will continue. It doesn't mean that because they have passed the deadline of 60 days we will stop already. The work will continue until we really have completed clearing all roads, " she added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS