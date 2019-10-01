The head of the Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Monday denied he has a relief order after the issue of “drug recycling”.

Police General Oscar Albayalde said this is only a “rumor”.

He said the speculation came out after he had a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte last week but Albayalde reiterated he just briefed him on the “war on drugs”.

‘Let the president decide ( on this issue),” he said.

Asked again if he has any idea on why these issues resurfaced, Albayalde reiterated not knowing anything.

“What I know is I’m a public servant and as the president said we are all expendable,” he said.

Albayalde hoped the issue is not related to politics.

“Hopefully this is not about politics... Ever since before, we would like the PNP to be isolated from politics… as I said, no less than the president does not meddle with our (job),” he said.

Albayalde urged everyone not to “second guess” Duterte.

“Let’s not pre-empt whatever his decision is,” he said.

His alleged involvement came after former Criminal Investigation and Detection Group director and now Baguio City mayor Benjamin Magalong claimed in a Senate hearing an active high-ranking police officer is allegedly involved in “drug recycling” by so-called “ninja cops”.

Senators invited Albayalde to attend the October 1 hearing.

“Yes I was invited so I will respect the invitation,” said Albayalde.

Albayalde said he is prepared for questions by senators and he will bring someone who investigated the case of ninja cops in Pampanga when he was provincial director.

“Let the person who really investigated the matter talk,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS