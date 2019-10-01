Malacanang said on Monday it was a "good idea" to immediately cancel the passport of an alleged drug queen who left the country recently.

Guia Gomez Castro, a former village chief in Manila, left for Bangkok days before she was tagged of her involvement in the "recycling" of seized drugs by the policemen, police said.

"I understand she’s facing warrants of arrest. So if she is facing warrants of arrest, that would be a good idea," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a press briefing.

He said it would be up to the Department of Foreign Affairs to decide if it would cancel Castro's passport.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon has urged the DFA to immediately revoke Castro's passport as she is considered a "fugitive from justice."

Castro is facing warrants of arrest, which were issued against her since 2002 for alleged violation of Republic Act No. 6425 or the Dangerous Drugs Act, Drilon said. Celerina Monte/DMS