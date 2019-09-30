Two inmates died, while scores were wounded in a riot between two gangs inside the Manila City Jail on Sunday morning.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Major General Guillermo Eleazar said a commotion between members of Batang City Jail (BCJ) and Sigue Sigue Sputnik (SSS) Gang broke out inside the prison at around 6:28 AM.

Initial report said that there were 30 inmates who were injured in the incident and they were brought at the prison's Infirmary Unit for medical assistance. But later in the day, police said two died in the incident.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology temporarily prohibited jail visits for security purposes.

The report also said jail warden Randel Latoza conducted dialogue to all dormitory leaders to address the issues of the inmates involved in the fight. Investigation has been ongoing to determine the cause of the riot. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS