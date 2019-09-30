The Duterte government would not be intimidated by the threats of nationwide transport strikes in pursuing with the modernization of the public transport system, Malacanang said on Sunday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the administration is committed to serve the "paramount interest" of the citizens for convenient and accessible public transportation.

"The modernization of the public transport system is long overdue and the Duterte administration will not be intimidated nor cowed by threats of protests and strikes coming from those who only think of their own parochial interest," he said.

Panelo, who is also the chief presidential legal counsel, said the Palace would not dissuade the drivers and operators of public utility vehicles to join the proposed nationwide protest on Monday, September 30.

However, he warned them from performing violent acts that would endanger the public.

"We caution them, however, to assemble peacefully and not perform acts of violence that will endanger the safety of the general public, as the government will enforce pertinent laws, rules and regulations, including the cancellation of their privileges, such as franchise or certificates of public convenience," he said.

Malacanang also directed the concerned agencies to prepare to activate the Joint Quick Response Team on Transportation to assist commuters who would be stranded and affected by the demonstration.

Some local government units in Metro Manila and other parts of the country have declared suspension of classes on Monday.

The Department of Transportation assured that the government is ready to deploy additional buses in some areas in Metro Manila on Monday to prevent commuters from being stranded. Celerina Monte/DMS