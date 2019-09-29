Two areas in Luzon are placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number One as “Onyok” slightly intensified into a tropical storm, the weather bureau said on Saturday.

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Admini

stration (Pagasa), ''Onyok'' will affect Batanes and Babuyan Islands as winds of 30 to 60 kilometers per hour or intermittent rains are expected within 36 hours.

“Sea travel is risky, especially for small sea crafts, over the seaboards under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number One due to potentially rough sea conditions,” it said.

Pagasa said the weather disturbance was estimated at 890 kilometers or east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan and moving northwest at 35 kph.

Onyok has maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and gusts up to 90 kph.

“Between today and tomorrow (29 September) afternoon, the trough of "Onyok" will bring scattered light to moderate rain showers and thunderstorms over Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas,” Pagasa said.

Pagasa said ''Onyok'' is less likely to make landfall in the country throughout the forecast period but it may intensify into a severe tropical storm within 24 hours. Ella Dionisio/DMS