Six cadets of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) will face charges for violation of Anti-Hazing Law over the death of Cadet Fourth Class Darwin Dormitorio.

Brig. Gen. Ephraim Dickson, Cordillera police director, said the case will be filed against the suspects next week when family members of Dormitorio are expected to arrive in Baguio City.

Dickson said the suspects are still under the custody of the PMA.

“The Baguio City police investigator is closely in contact with the family of Cadet 4th class Dormitorio. Hopefully on Monday or Tuesday because we are waiting the member of his family to file the necessary case against those involved in violation of the Anti-Hazing law,” he said.

Dickson said there were two medical officers who may face charges for negligence.

“Based on our investigation they (two medical officers) may also be charged. They are not directly involved because in Anti-Hazing Law (it should be those who are) directly involved. So maybe (they will charged for) negligence on their job as medical doctors,” he said.

Dickson added there is a possibility the number of suspects may increase as investigation is going on.

“Well it (investigation) is almost complete. We are just waiting for the appearance of the family of 4th class cadet Dormitorio,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS