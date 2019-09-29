The head of the Philippine National Police ( PNP) is thankful for the support given by Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano amidst controversies the organization is facing.

“I would like to thank the secretary and of course I briefed him already on what really happened,” Police General Oscar Albayalde said on Saturday.

Ano, in a radio interview last Friday, said he believed in the integrity of Albayalde.

“I believe on the integrity of General Albayalde. The issue of his involvement (in drug recycling) that case is resolved,” said Ano.

He added that Albayalde is not involved as he was not the PNP chief when it started.

Albayalde said the PNP's claims about so-called “ninja cops” are backed with documents.

“I think this is recycled... I don't know why ( it is being revived)… but I have so many times explained this and these are all covered with documents,” said Albayalde.

“This is tagging. That’s why we are saying that ninja cops way back (during the time) of Senator (Ronald) Bato (Dela Rosa) are gone. As I said, ninja cops, they never happened during our time,” he added.

He said the problem of ninja cops was passed on to them and the PNP is cleansing their ranks of these policemen. Ella Dionisio/DMS