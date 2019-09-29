A Japanese tourist drowned in Moalboal, Cebu last Tuesday, according to police.

Moalboal Municipal Police Station identified the victim as Kazuo Fukui, 59, and a resident of Nukatacho, Japan.

Initial police investigation disclosed Fukui was with his friends, a German couple.

They rented diving equipment at a diving shop in Moalboal before going to Pescador Island around 9:30 am on board a motorboat with three Filipino crews.

Upon arrival at Moalboal, Fukui went first in the deep-sea diving spot before he was followed by the German couple.

The boat captain felt suspicious after the Japanese did not return for an hour even after the couple returned. police said.

He sought assistance from the nearby barangay to look for the victim. Later they find Fukui 39 meters underwater around 12:40 pm. police said.

Investigator on-case, Police Chief Master Sergeant Christopher Bani. said Fukui’s diving equipment was detached from him.

Bani said the boat crew tried cardiopulmonary resuscitation but he was declared dead by a doctor upon reaching the hospital.

Asked if the couple can be considered as persons of interest after authorities failed to find them at Pescador Island, Bani said they will have to interview the couple first.

“Not considered for now… according to the doctor, there are no signs of foul play,” he said.

“But my next step will be to look for the German couple and interview the boat crew again,” he added.

The investigator said they are waiting for Fukui's autopsy.

On the detached diving equipment, Bani said the diving shop may be held liable if investigation found it is the reason the Japanese drowned. Ella Dionisio/DMS