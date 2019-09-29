The Department of Health (DOH) asked the assistance of different government agencies and institutions to combat the spread of polio in the country.

The DOH made the request during the meeting conducted at their main office in Manila on Friday, the Office of Civil Defense ( OCD) said Saturday.

Other agencies and institution that provided commitment during the meeting include the Department of Education, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), World Health Organization (WHO) and Philippine Information Agency (PIA).

The OCD's commitments during the meeting 'include ''information dissemination, facilitation of transportation requests and creation of NDRRMC circular,'' said OCD spokesman Mark Timbal in a phone interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun (DMS).

Commitments of other agencies and institutions include publicity support, manpower for security and vaccination, monitoring and polio technical experts.

On September 19, the Department of Health ( DOH) declared a polio outbreak in the country after a case was confirmed in the province of Lanao del Sur. Robina Asido/DMS