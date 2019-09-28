Around 39 Chinese workers of an online gambling company in Cavite were rushed to two hospitals for alleged food poisoning early Thursday morning.

Kawit Municipal Police Station, in a report, said they received a call around 6:30 am about Chinese working at First Orient International Ventures, Barangay Pulborista in Kawit complaining of abdominal pain.

Nineteen were brought to a hospital in Pasay City while 20 were sent to a hospital in Kawit.

According to investigation, the Chinese workers started to complain several hours after eating at the company's canteen.

Authorities said they are in stable condition but still undergoing medical treatment.

Investigation is going on to find out the real cause of their sickness. Ella Dionisio/DMS