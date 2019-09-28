The head of the Philippine National Police ( PNP) is ready to face Senate inquiry on "ninja cops" allegedly involved in illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

In a statement, Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson said Police General Oscar Albayalde is ready to shed light on the issue.

"The PNP chief, Police General Oscar Albayalde is ready to face the Senate hearing to give light on the issue that there are still rogue cops involved in illegal drugs," said Banac.

He said Albayalde assured that their internal cleansing will be relentless until all rogue cops, especially those involved in illegal drugs will be weeded out from the service and charged in court.

"Albayalde purposely created the PNP Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group to run after these rogue cops who have no place in the PNP," Banac added.

On Thursday, Senator Richard Gordon said they will invite Albayalde and olice officers named by former Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong who were allegedly involved in illegal drugs in its hearing on October 1.

This is part of an ongoing hearing on good conduct time allowance (GCTA) law issue which shifted to "ninja cops", who were possibly involved in the release of heinous crimes convicts which are excluded in the law. Ella Dionisio/DMS