The National Capital Region Police Office ( NCRPO) on Friday revealed that Guia Castro, the alleged "drug queen". has three warrants of arrest.

In a press briefing, Police Major General Guillermo Eleazar said one of the warrants against Castro is drug-related. Eleazar identified Castro as the alleged drug queen in a press briefing on Sept. 25.

Castro left for Bangkok on Sept. 21, police said earlier.

Documents shared to media showed Castro is facing charges for violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 1972 dated March 2002 and two charges of estafa or bouncing checks dated March 2003 and June 2011.

"Since there are warrants of arrest, that could be our basis. Eventually, we can find out if there are other (warrants)," said Eleazar.

According to the National Bureau of Investigation- NCR, they failed to serve the warrants due to Castro's strong connections.

The NCRPO is preparing another case against her alleged involvement in illegal drugs especially now that they are conducting financial investigation.

"We will arrest her. Another thing, with the financial investigation we are pursuing, we will also see who are involved with her. An air tight case will be filed against her," Eleazar said.

"We will run after the drug queen, her family and those benefited from her," Eleazar added.

Castro is allegedly connected to "ninja cops" who are involved in drug recycling, who are her protectors.

In the diagram presented by Eleazar, the drug queen is even related to one of the ''ninja cops''.

Of the 16 cops involved with her, nine are reported dead while two retired, two dismissed, two absent without leave and one is detained.

The NCRPO, with the NBI, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Joint Task Force- NCR Armed Forces of the Philippines, created "Quad-Intel Force Group" that will run after scalawag cops but also the drug queen.

"Those involved with her should be afraid because we are now all in one team," said Eleazar. Ella Dionisio/DMS