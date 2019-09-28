President Rodrigo Duterte and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to witness exchange of various bilateral agreements, covering the areas of culture, health, and basic research.

Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for European Affairs Ma. Amelita Aquino said this would be one of the highlights when Duterte visits Russia for the second time on October 1-5.

"Of course, the highlight of the trip will be the President’s bilateral meeting with President Putin where they will discuss the state of our bilateral relations and how both sides can further enhance and expand our cooperation in various areas. They will also exchange views on regional and global developments and other issues," she said.

This will be the fourth meeting of the two presidents - the first in November 2016 at the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Peru, then on May 27, 2017 during Duterte's first visit to Russia, and on November 27, 2017 at the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Dan Nang, Vietnam.

"President Duterte and President Putin will also witness the exchange of several bilateral agreements covering practical areas of cooperation such as culture, health, basic research, et cetera," she added.

The meeting between the two leaders will take place in Sochi where Duterte, along with Putin and other invited leaders, will speak during the Plenary Session of the Valdai Forum on October 3, with the theme "The World Order Seen from the East."

According to Aquino, the forum is organized by the Valdai Discussion Club, one of Russia's prominent and respected think tanks and discussion groups.

From Sochi, Duterte will also proceed to Moscow where he will attend the Philippine -Russia Business Forum to promote trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. It will also serve as a venue for networking between Russian and Filipino businessmen.

Robert Borje, chief of Presidential Protocol and Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs, said Duterte will be accompanied by a "significant number of Filipino businessmen" during his trip to Russia.

The Bayanihan Dance Company and the Philippine Madrigal Singers will also join Duterte as they will perform in front of Russian audience.

Duterte will have a brief lecture at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations and will meet with the Filipino community before heading back to the Philippines.

Among Cabinet officials who will join Duterte in the Russian trip include Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

During Duterte's first trip to Russia in May 2017, he had to cut it short because of the Marawi siege. He was in Moscow when he placed the entire Mindanao under martial law, which is still existing until the end of the year. Celerina Monte/DMS