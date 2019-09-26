The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Wednesday said they will continue doing a case build-up and inform their foreign counterparts against the alleged “drug queen” who left the country recently.

National Capitol Region Director Police Major General Guillermo Eleazar said the suspected drug queen is Guia Castro, who won as chairperson of Barangay 484 Zone 48 in Sampaloc. Eleazar said Castro did not take her oath of office.

Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, in a statement said Castro is out of the country.

“However, the PNP continues to do case build-up against her, so that we can file charges if evidence warrants,” Banac said.

“At present, whenever PNP has bilateral meetings, we continue to update our police counterparts abroad on Filipino citizens staying in their countries who may be involved or suspected to have connections in illegal drugs here in the country,” he added.

The PNP said they will leave the disclosure of names involved in drug recycling to the discretion of higher authorities “considering that we have ongoing monitoring and case build against these persons.”

Eleazar said Castro arrived in the Philippines last September 18 and left on September 21 for Thailand.

“Subject regularly traveled (monthly) from Manila to Bangkok, Sydney Australia, Vancouver alternately from May 2015 to September 2018,” said Eleazar.

“The recent expose on her illegal activities and links with ninja cops could have triggered her immediate departure… she had stayed in the country for a year already since she last arrived on September 2018,” he added.

Castro is said to be involved in the recycling of illegal drugs with police officers who are also known as ''ninja cops.''

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno in a TV interview said it is better for Castro to surrender. Ella Dionisio/DMS