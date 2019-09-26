Eight persons died after a dragon boat capsized during a practice session off Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan on Wednesday morning.

Fourteen persons were rescued initially but the Philippine National Police Maritime Group regional office said Von Navarossa became the eighth casualty even as he was brought to Kalibo Hospital.

Earlier, Capt. Armand Balilo, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesman, said based on initial report 21 members of the Boracay Dragon Force Team were onboard when it capsized in the vicinity of Sitio Lingganay, Barangay Manoc-Manoc, Boracay Island around 7:40 am.

“Investigation revealed that the dragon boat team was having their practice when sudden strong waves hit them which caused (it)to capsize,” he said.

Balilo said 14 team members, including a Chinese and a Russian national, were rescued.

Balilo said the rescued victims were brought to Saint Gabriel Hospital. Robina Asido/DMS