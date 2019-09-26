resident Rodrigo Duterte warned on Wednesday foreigners, including Chinese, that he would not hesitate to kill them if they engage in criminal activities while in the Philippines.

In a speech before Chinese businessmen in Parañaque City, Duterte said he wants everybody to behave.

"I do not want people destroying the government now because we are improving and that is why you guys are coming here. I want to make a personal guarantee that these things will never happen again just like maybe in the olden times. I just want everybody to behave. And I also expect that behavior from you. We just obey… There are rules to be followed. Just obey the rules and nobody is going to disturb you. Nobody is going to molest you. Nobody is going to, well, ask for this and ask for that," he said.

He cited the anti-corruption drive of his administration.

But for those foreigners who just come to the Philippines to commit crimes, Duterte said he would kill them even if their two governments were friends.

"For those who are there, those foreigners, I will not particularize, but there are foreigners who come here to play their trade, lending money and if the debtor cannot pay, they kidnap and sometimes they ask for ransom. And even with the delivery of the money for ransom, they just go ahead and kill the victim," Duterte said.

There were cases in the past about Chinese nationals engaged in so-called loan shark abductions, victimizing other Chinese.

"You know, we’re good friends with everybody. But I will not hesitate even to tell your ambassador I killed your --- your idiot citizen because he was f****** in my country. I told you not. Especially kidnap for ransom and those who kidnap and kill even if the money has already been delivered. To me you are just also another carcass," the President said.

He said his order to the police is to capture those engaged in illegal activities "dead or alive."

"Preferably dead so that you cannot go back to your country to do crime again and be back again in my country to do another," he said.

"Let us be very clear. You can come, you can play your trade, you can commit your crimes. But if I catch up with you, it is dead or alive. Preferably dead. Alive, I have to feed you. There’s a rice crisis in this country. One mouth less would be good for my country," Duterte added. Celerina Monte/DMS