Another Philippine Military Academy (PMA) cadet was rushed to Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Medical Hospital on Monday.

Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, said the third class cadet has signs of maltreatment.

"A third cadet arrived in V. Luna (General Hospital on Sept. 23). He also bore signs of maltreatment though he is ambulant," he said.

Fourth Class Cadet Darwin Dormitorio died from alleged hazing on Sept 17. PMA Superintendent Lt. Gen Ronnie Evangelista and Commandant of Cadets Brig. General resigned from their posts .

Arevalo said one of the two cadets who were earlier confined in V. Luna General Hospital was transferred to a private hospital for further treatment.

"Secretary of National Defense, Chief of Staff of the AFP and the Vice Chief of Staff spoke to them during their visit on Sept. 23. They were coherent," he said.

"Later that day, one of the two cadets was transferred to St. Luke's Global for further tests," he added.

Arevalo said the two cadets are in stable condition as they respond to medication. Robina Asido/DMS