Four suspects, including a Swedish national, were arrested in Sultan Kudarat over the bombing of the Isulan market early this month on Monday.

Major Arvin Encinas, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said arrested were Hassan Akgun of Sweden; Abedin Camsa, Normia Camsa and Norshiya Camsa.

At least seven persons were hurt in the blast which happened on September 7.

He said the suspects were apprehended in a joint law enforcement operation by government forces in Sitio Nakan, Barangay Kapaya, Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat.

Encinas said also seized from the suspects were firearms and an improvised bomb.

"The successful operation also resulted in the seizure of one M-16 rifle with magazine containing 27 ammunition; one caliber .45 colt with magazine containing 11 ammunition; one caliber .38 revolver; one shotgun; one improvised explosive device; 13 cellular phones; two gallons powder substance; two machine timers; four 9-bolts battery; one yellow bulb; one switch; and a backpack containing an ISIS flag, three led bulbs, two USBs, one resistor, and five assorted wires," he said.

Encinas said the apprehended personalities and seized items were brought to Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Office for documentation and filing appropriate charges.

Encinas said Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana, Wesmincom commander lauded soldiers and police.

“I commend the troops of the Joint Task Force Central and our friends from the Philippine National Police for this accomplishment. Strong interagency collaboration and cooperation is what we need for a successful operational activity to be attained,” Sobejana said. Robina Asido/DMS