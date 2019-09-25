The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed the resignation of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Superintendent Lt. Gen. Ronnie Evangelista and Commandant of Cadets Brig Gen. Bartolome Bacarro was accepted by the AFP chief of staff.

Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, the AFP spokesman, said outgoing Gen. Benjamin Madrigal accepted the resignation letter of Evangelista and Bacarro.

“There is no announcement yet, will make appropriate update if there is,” he said when asked who will replace them.

“Selection of and issuance of orders designating the replacement of these General Officers are being prepared forthwith to effect the changes,” he said.

“Both the incoming (Lt. Gen. Noel Clement) and outgoing (Gen. Benjamin Madrigal, Jr.) AFP Chiefs of Staff rededicate the firm commitment and steadfast resolve of the AFP to get over this crisis,” he noted.

“There will be no white-wash as had been shown in the cross-section in the ranks and positions of both military officers who were relieved from their positions. There will be no cover-up as may be gleaned from the number and classes of cadets who were meted steep penalties such as separation from the Academy? without prejudice to other cases that may be filed against them,” he added.

Amid their resignation, the Department of National Defense commended the decisions of Evangelista and Bacarro.

“The DND commends the decision of LtGen Ronnie Evangelista and BGen Bartolome Vicente Bacarro to resign from their respective positions as Superintendent and Commandant of Cadets of the Philippine Military Academy in light of recent events involving the institution,” said Arsenio Andolong, DND spokesman, said in a statement.

“By choosing this course of action, LtGen Evangelista and BGen Bacarro have shown the hallmark of true leadership as espoused by the military profession and the principle of command responsibility. We wish both gentlemen the best in their future endeavors,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS