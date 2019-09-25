President Rodrigo Duterte is a "reasonable man," especially if it involves national security, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the comment amid the statement of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana he might ask that his department be exempted from a memorandum Duterte issued directing all government agencies to suspend loan or grant negotiations with any of the 18 countries that supported Iceland's resolution calling for an investigation on the Philippine war on drugs.

"The President is a very reasonable man. If it involves national security, he might...," Panelo said when asked if the President was flexible with his decision.

But he added, "Let us wait for him (Duterte) to evaluate whatever recommendation the Secretary of National Defense will provide him."

Lorenzana said Duterte's order could affect the modernization program of the Armed Forces of the Philippines as the Department of National Defense has been negotiating with countries, such as Australia, for assistance.

The Defense department has been eyeing for a soft load from Australia for the acquisition of six offshore patrol vessels for the Philippine Navy.

Australia is one of the 18 countries that backed Iceland resolution for the United Nations Human Rights Council to probe into the Philippine bloody campaign on illegal drugs. Celerina Monte/DMS