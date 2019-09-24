At least three were reported injured after a Sogo Hotel building in Manila collapsed Monday morning.

According to Manila Police District (MPD) spokesperson Superintendent Carlo Manuel, initial reports revealed that around 9:30 am, a portion of the building along Mabini Street in Malate collapsed.

"Several workers were injured and trapped inside," Manuel told The Daily Manila Shimbun through a text message. Rescue operations were going on as of 2 pm.

Authorities identified the rescued workers as Edison Ison, Melson Ison, and Jeromie Fabrello. All victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno meanwhile immediately ordered the closure of the hotel after he found out they're still accepting guests despite the collapse of the Mabini side of the building, said Manila Public Information Office Chief Julius Leonen said.

The Ospital ng Maynila declared Code Red to accommodate rescued victims from the collapsed building. Cristina Eloisa Baclig