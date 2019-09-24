Another warship of Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) is set to arrive in the country Tuesday morning.

Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, acting director of the Philippine Navy public affairs office, said JS Asagiri is expected to dock at Alava Pier in Subic Bay Freeport Zone, Olongapo City.

The three day goodwill visit will last until Thursday.

"The welcome and arrival ceremony and press conference will be conducted upon arrival of the JMSDF vessel," said Roxas.

It can be recalled that two JMSDF ships arrived at South Harbor on Saturday.

The goodwill visit of JS Bungo and JS Takashima ended Monday.

Last June 30 the Escort Flotilla 1 led by aircraft carrier JS Izumo, the largest destroyer of JMSDF, made a port call in Subic Bay.

JS Izumo was accompanied by JS Murasame and JS Akebono during the visit.

The visit made by the Escort Flotilla One is the third port call made by the JMSDF vessels in the country this year.

The first visit was made by JS Ikazuchi in Manila on January followed by JS Samidare in Subic Bay on May. Robina Asido/DMS

Another warship of Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) is set to arrive in the country Tuesday morning.

Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, acting director of the Philippine Navy public affairs office, said JS Asagiri is expected to dock at Alava Pier in Subic Bay Freeport Zone, Olongapo City.

The three day goodwill visit will last until Thursday.

"The welcome and arrival ceremony and press conference will be conducted upon arrival of the JMSDF vessel," said Roxas.

It can be recalled that two JMSDF ships arrived at South Harbor on Saturday.

The goodwill visit of JS Bungo and JS Takashima ended Monday.

Last June 30 the Escort Flotilla 1 led by aircraft carrier JS Izumo, the largest destroyer of JMSDF, made a port call in Subic Bay.

JS Izumo was accompanied by JS Murasame and JS Akebono during the visit.

The visit made by the Escort Flotilla One is the third port call made by the JMSDF vessels in the country this year.

The first visit was made by JS Ikazuchi in Manila on January followed by JS Samidare in Subic Bay on May. Robina Asido/DMS