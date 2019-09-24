The Armed Forces of the Philippines ( AFP) said two fourth class cadets were confined at a military hospital for suspected maltreatment at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, said the alleged perpetrators were placed under the PMA holding center for investigation.

“The alleged perpetrators in these cases had been identified and all are now held at the PMA holding center under tight guards as the investigation proceeds,” he said.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the perpetrators will deal with the “full extent of the law”. He ordered the PMA to subject all first year cadets to physical examination.

''Those who have bruises will be asked who did it to them for us to identify who really do this and we are going to deal with them at the full extent of the law,” Lorenzana added.

AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr. is monitoring the developments and ordered the conduct of investigation relative to the suspected incident of maltreatment in the PMA, added Arevalo.

“His (Madrigal) directive gained more emphasis and relevance in a report that two other fourth class cadets from the PMA are now confined at a military hospital. One of them was admitted in 17 Sept. and the other was admitted in 21 Sept. Both incidents sadly are suspected to be maltreatment cases,” he said.

Arevalo said the military assures that medical needs of the two cadets are well attended.

“Both cadets are recovering and are responding to medications and said to be stable condition. We will issue updates on the matter as appropriate, for now we would like you to know that we have an officer assigned in the ward from the PMA who is monitoring the developments and ensuring that the requirements and the needs of the patients and the parents are well attended,” he said.

“The physicians of the hospital are on a 24-hour duty monitoring and ensuring that the patients are well attended. The AFP chief of staff as well is getting 24 hour round the clock update as he is keenly interested in the developments of this incident and the results of the investigation,” he added.

Arevalo did not name the military hospital where the two cadets were confined.

“I cannot reveal to you where is that hospital but let me tell you that they are confirmed to be confined in a military hospital,” he said.

“Let me establish that one because I was not able to ask the particular link (to Dormitorio’s case), but so far these all are fourth class cadets so they are all classmates in the PMA,” he added.

Lorenzana said talked to “the cadets, (both) upperclass and the plebo (freshmen).''

''I reminded them that anybody who do not report or have knowledge of any of those maltreatment or look away, they are as guilty as those who are perpetrators,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS