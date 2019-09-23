Despite continuous criticisms against the Duterte administration's war on illegal drugs, a latest survey showed that 82 percent of Filipinos are satisfied with the campaign.

Based on Social Weather Stations survey released on Sunday, it found that 82 percent were satisfied with the national administration’s campaign against illegal drugs while 12 percent were dissatisfied and six percent were undecided.

“This gives a net satisfaction rating of +70, classified by SWS as excellent,” the survey said.

The June 2019 net satisfaction rating on the campaign against illegal drugs tied with the March 2019 rating.

SWS said net satisfaction with the campaign has always been either “very good” or “excellent” in the past 11 survey rounds.

The top reasons for the satisfaction of Filipinos were because the number of drug suspects has lessened (40%), the suspects were arrested (18%) and crimes lessened (13%).

However, SWS cited that the the top reasons for the dissatisfaction were still the prevalence of drug trade and drug suspects (42%); too many killings (31%); abuse of power and bias in the operations (12%); too many wrongful suspects/arrests/mistaken identity (9%); and drug suspects were being killed (2%).

“The June 2019 survey also found that among the 6% who are undecided about the government’s anti-illegal drugs campaign, the top reason for their indecision is drug trade/drug suspects are still prevalent at 35 percent. This is followed distantly by too many killings with 17 percent,” SWS said.

Net satisfaction with the government’s campaign against illegal drugs was highest in Mindanao at excellent +84, followed by very good levels in Balance Luzon at +69, Metro Manila at +64, and the Visayas at +60.

The survey also found that net satisfaction with the performance of President Rodrigo Duterte was excellent +76 or 84 percent among those who were satisfied with the national administration’s campaign against illegal drugs.

This resulted to 47 points higher than the moderate +29 or 58 percent among those who were dissatisfied with the anti-illegal drugs campaign.

At the same time, net satisfaction with Duterte was a good +40 or 61 percent satisfied among those who were undecided about the anti-illegal drugs campaign.

The June 2019 Social Weather Survey was conducted from June 22-26, 2019 using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults nationwide with sampling error margins of ±3% for national percentages, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.Ella Dionisio/DMS