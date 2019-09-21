A British national died in a plane crash in Pampanga Friday afternoon.

An initial police report said the accident happened around 3 pm at a rice field in Barangay Lapaz Turu in Arayat.

The victim was identified as Mark Hogget, 55, from Tarlac City.

According to witnesses, the two-seater light plane was seen flying within the vicinity of the area when it suddenly turned around and began to descend.

The plane crashed which resulted to the death of the pilot.

Authorities are still investigating the incident. Ella Dionisio/DMS