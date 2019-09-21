The Philippine National Police( PNP) on Friday said they are ready to initiate criminal prosecution for those involved in the death of a Philippine Military Academy ( PMA) cadet if evidence proves foul play or criminal action.

“We do not want to make hasty conclusions as yet, but if any evidence of foul play or criminal action is present, the PNP will initiate criminal prosecution of parties involved without prejudice to the requirements of the military justice system,” said Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, the PNP spokesman, in a statement.

Banac said the PNP will provide technical support to the ongoing homicide investigation by the PMA and Baguio City Police Office through forensic examination of evidence and autopsy of the body with the permission of the victim’s family.

In an earlier briefing at Baguio City, PMA admitted that fourth class cadet Darwin Dormitorio, 20, who died last Wednesday, was “maltreated” which showed from his medico-legal examinations results.

Three cadets are detained by the PMA authorities while deeper investigation is ongoing, and 20 cadets who may have witnessed the alleged incident are undergoing questioning.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Kimberly Molitas, PNP deputy spokesperson, said the PNP does not condone acts of hazing inside its training institutions.

“We have strongly advocated our anti-hazing law and we make sure it does not happen in any training institution in the country. This incident is very unfortunate and we send our condolences to the family (and) we want to make sure the investigation is seen through so whatever happened justice will be served,” she said. Ella Dionisio/DMS