Malacañang denied on Friday that President Rodrigo Duterte directed all government agencies from getting loans, grants or any assistance from 18 countries that backed an Iceland resolution calling for an investigation by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) against the Philippine bloody war on drugs.

In a text message to reporters, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte did not issue a confidential memorandum regarding the supposed halting of aid from other countries.

"The President has not issued any memorandum suspending loans and negotiations involving 18 countries that voted in favor of the Iceland resolution," he said.

The Philippine Daily Inquirer reported that the Office of the President, through Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, issued a confidential memorandum dated August 27, ordering a suspension of all negotiations or signing of all loan and grant agreements with the countries which voted in favor of the UNHRC resolution last July 11.

The 18 countries include Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Fiji, Iceland, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Slovakia, Spain, Ukraine, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and Uruguay.

Duterte earlier expressed disgust against Iceland for the resolution as he hit its abortion policy.

"Iceland allows the slaughter of the fetus inside the womb of the mother up to six months. Son of a b****. They worry more of the drug lords and who are pushing drugs, killing our citizens, and creating a social dysfunction in almost all who have been hit (by drugs)," Duterte has said. Celerina Monte/DMS