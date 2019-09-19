“Just keep doing my job”.

This is the response of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade after Senator Grace Poe said he should be replaced for not performing his duties in resolving the traffics woes in Metro Manila.

Tugade even questioned reporters if Poe really called for his resignation.

“I don’t know… Maybe she can say that, maybe she was quoted out of context. Enough of that, let’s just keep working,” he said.

In her recent TV interview, Poe said he should be replaced for failing in dealing with the solutions for the traffic mess.

But during a press conference, Tugade said aside from unitary traffic authority, and alternative route, infrastructure is needed to solve the problem.

“That’s why we are pushing infrastructures like railways (and) greenways… because without that, everyone will go on the main highway, you need to give them alternate routes,” he said.

He added some policies will not be made without the emergency powers the administration is asking from the Senate since the start of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term.

“There are policies that can or cannot be made if there are no emergency powers, like the one traffic authority. There are a lot of agencies involved (in highways) maybe there is a need for unitary traffic authority so that the management will be smooth,” said Tugade.

“I also have my own views on the use of public utility in EDSA that I will say at appropriate time,” he added.

Tugade knows he only has a few years to solve all problems under his department but he said this will not stop him from working.

“I know time is limited but does that mean I will not work anymore? I will still work if I can do it,” he said.

This is not the first time that someone called for Tugade's resignation but despite the worsening traffic situation in the Metro, he continues to gain the trust of Duterte. Ella Dionisio/DMS