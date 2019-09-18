President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Gerald Bantag as the new head of the Bureau of Corrections, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Bantag replaced Nicanor Faeldon whom Duterte fired over the controversy in the implementation of the law on good conduct time allowance of inmates.

"The Palace welcomes the designation of Mr. Gerald Quitaleg Bantag as the new Director-General of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor)," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

He said Bantag was chosen as the new BuCor chief due to his "professional competence and honesty."

Prior to his new appointment, Bantag was the regional director of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology-Mimaropa or Region IV-B.

"The Palace is behind the President's decision and is confident that DG Bantag will continue the Administration’s campaign against corruption as he spearheads reform initiatives in the Bureau," Panelo said. Celerina Monte/DMS